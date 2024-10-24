Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,012,213 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9,522.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,213 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.56% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $52,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 392,471 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

