Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $3,022,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $302.68. 265,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,040. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $236.58 and a 52 week high of $313.11.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

