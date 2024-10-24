Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 231 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,235,000. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.7% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

TEL traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

