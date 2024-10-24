Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $195.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.50. 5,872,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,717. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,072,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

