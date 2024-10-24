BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Stock Position Decreased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,584 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 174.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 139,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

