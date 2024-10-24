BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,894.76

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $65,894.76 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

