Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00033264 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

