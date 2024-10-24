Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after buying an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $131.41 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

