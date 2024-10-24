Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

