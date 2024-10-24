Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $295.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.90. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $207.46 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.