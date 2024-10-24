Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.34 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

