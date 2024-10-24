Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 363,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 77,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Barksdale Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

