Barclays Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $230.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.44. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.0% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,882,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,279,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

