B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onsemi Earnings

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

