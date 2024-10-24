Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.85.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $455.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

