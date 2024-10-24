Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $71.54 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $759.66 million and approximately $71.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.98 or 0.00007485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,547.81 or 1.00030613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,547,343 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,527,232.04273376 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.26278521 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $55,370,788.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

