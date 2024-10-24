Axecap Investments LLC Invests $470,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 193,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 56,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Medtronic by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 109,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.27 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.