Avante (CVE:XX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 70550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Avante Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$23.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Avante (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Avante had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Avante Corp. will post 0.0054778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

