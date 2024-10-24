Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 2.1 %

AWX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

