Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $26.85 or 0.00039557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.93 billion and $228.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,968,867 coins and its circulating supply is 406,965,767 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

