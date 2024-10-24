Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,809 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,800,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 532,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.08. The company had a trading volume of 561,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,769. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.95.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.