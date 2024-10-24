Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.19.

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. Scotiabank set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATH opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.14. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

