Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 3,725 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

