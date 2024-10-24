Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $222,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 181,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $12.91 on Thursday, reaching $228.44. 2,889,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,907. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

