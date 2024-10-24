Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $164.35 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of CME Group worth $164,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 55,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $230.00. 468,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $230.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

