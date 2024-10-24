Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,202,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of NU worth $98,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NU by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 7,440,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,152,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

