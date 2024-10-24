Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 125,055 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.93% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $114,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 451,926 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 502,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 141,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

COOP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 292,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

