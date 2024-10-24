ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. ASGN also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 442,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,697. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,759.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $45,496.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,759.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

