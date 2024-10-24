argenx (ARGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
argenx Stock Performance
Shares of ARGX opened at $557.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.68 and its 200 day moving average is $457.45. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $571.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARGX
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than argenx
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.