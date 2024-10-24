argenx (ARGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARGX opened at $557.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.68 and its 200 day moving average is $457.45. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $571.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.63.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.44.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

