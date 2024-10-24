Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of D.R. Horton worth $109,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.03. 481,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,150. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

