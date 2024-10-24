Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ferguson worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 80.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $5,016,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $201,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,271.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.57. 475,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.61. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

