Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $64,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $6.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.07. 624,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,696. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.55 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.15.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

