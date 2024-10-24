Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 690.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,607,523.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI traded down $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $376.36. 20,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,604. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.27 and a twelve month high of $398.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.15.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

