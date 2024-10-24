Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of TFI International worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.82. The stock had a trading volume of 107,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

