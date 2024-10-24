Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Balchem by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $3,639,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,318. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

