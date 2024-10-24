Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.7 %

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.75. 31,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,927. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,871.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $666,871.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.