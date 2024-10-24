Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $3.85. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 173,103 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.4% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

