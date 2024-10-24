Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 6,108,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,848,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLD. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $724,700. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 308,223 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.