APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in APA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in APA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in APA by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.23. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

