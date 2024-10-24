Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,541,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 381,310 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,747,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,060,000 after acquiring an additional 464,970 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

