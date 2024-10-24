Analyzing Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) & PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Free Report) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Plant Veda Foods and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 10.18% 57.32% 11.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plant Veda Foods and PepsiCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plant Veda Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A PepsiCo 1 10 5 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

PepsiCo has a consensus price target of $183.92, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given PepsiCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Plant Veda Foods.

This table compares Plant Veda Foods and PepsiCo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo $91.47 billion 2.59 $9.07 billion $6.78 25.51

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Plant Veda Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PepsiCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Plant Veda Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plant Veda Foods

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers milk, creamers, lassi, and yogurts. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products, as well as distributes alcoholic beverages under Hard MTN Dew brand. The company offers its products primarily under the Lay’s, Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos, BaiCaoWei, Cheetos, Cap’n Crunch, Life, Pearl Milling Company, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Bubly, Emperador, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, Crush, Propel, Dr Pepper, Schweppes, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, Tostitos, 7UP, Diet 7UP, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi Black, Pepsi Max, San Carlos, Toddy, Walkers, Chipsy, Kurkure, Sasko, Spekko, White Star, Smith’s, Sting, SodaStream, Lubimyj Sad, Agusha, Chudo, Domik v Derevne, Lipton, and other brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Purchase, New York.

