Analysts Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser Q3 Earnings

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

WY opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $60,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

