Analysts Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:PBAM Q4 Earnings

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $283.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.18. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

