Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

