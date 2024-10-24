Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 344,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220,386 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 274,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amphenol by 36.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 322,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

