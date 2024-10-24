Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $314.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.