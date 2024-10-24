American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 713,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

American Lithium Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.48.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

