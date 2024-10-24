American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 835 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $470,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

