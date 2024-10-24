American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 9,925 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,192,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 384,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,699,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 271,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PFFD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,202. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.