American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New $365,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $294.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,123. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $207.46 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

